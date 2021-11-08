Сколько заработали участники турнира UFC 268

В ночь с 6 на 7 ноября в Нью-Йорке на арене Madison Square Garden состоялся турнир UFC 268: Усман vs Ковингтон 2. В главном бою вечера чемпион UFC в полусреднем победил первого номера рейтинга лучших бойцов дивизиона Колби Ковингтона единогласным решением судей и успешно защитил пояс в пятый раз.

Перед этим чемпионка UFC в минимальном весе также отстояла свой титул, победив бывшую обладательницу пояса Вейли Жанг раздельным решением судей.

Открывали главный кард бывший временный чемпион UFC в лёгком весе Джастин Гейджи и пятый номер рейтинга лучших бойцов дивизиона Майкл Чендлер. По итогам трёх раундов бескомпромиссного боя победу единогласным решением судей праздновал "Хайлайт".

Ниже представлены зарплаты участников турнира:

Kamaru Usman: $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Colby Covington: $532,000 ($500,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Gaethje: $356,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Edgar: $271,000 ($250,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rose Namajunas: $262,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: $216,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chandler: $164,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos: $156,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Green: $155,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Pereira: $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhang Weili: $132,000 ($100,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gian Villante: $96,000 ($75,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Al Iaquinta: $84,000 ($73,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Barnett: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Jacoby: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ode’ Osbourne: $46,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Vergara for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Billy Quarantillo: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nassourdine Imavov: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Melsik Baghdasaryan: $30,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Souza for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Phil Hawes: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Curtis: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Garry: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Allan: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andreas Michailidis: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Williams: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno Souza: $12,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

CJ Vergara: $12,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Фото: usatoday.com